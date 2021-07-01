Wheelchair Users Settle With Boston Over Curb Ramps

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 2:19 PM EDT) -- Three Boston residents and a frequent visitor have settled their claims against the city over a lack of curb ramps critical for people reliant on wheelchairs to access vital buildings and services, according to a lawyer for the plaintiffs. Raymond A. Wendell of Goldstein Borgen Dardarian & Ho told Law360 Thursday afternoon that the parties have reached a settlement, subject to the court's approval. Details of the settlement were not immediately available. Plaintiffs Michael Muehe, Elaine Hamilton, Crystal Evans and Colleen Flanagan said in their suit, filed Wednesday, that Boston has run afoul of both the Americans with Disabilities Act and Section...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS