Ga. Judges Throw Out $135M Payment Processing Verdict

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Georgia appellate judges on Wednesday wiped out a $135 million jury verdict against a Georgia electronic payment processing company and ordered a new trial after holding no evidence supported parts of a contract breach suit brought by a rival. A three-judge panel of the Georgia Court of Appeals said Global Payments Direct Inc. deserved a directed verdict defeating claims by Montana-based Frontline Processing Corp. that Global breached the nonsolicitation and confidentiality provisions of their merchant service agreement. The court reversed a trial court's denial of directed verdict to Global on those claims. It left unchanged the lower court's denial of directed...

