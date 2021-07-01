5th Circ. Says Oil Spill Contractor Immune To Taylor Claims

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has ruled that a remediation contractor is immune to Taylor Energy's claims that it unlawfully trespassed on Taylor's oil lease to clean up an oil spill, saying the company was acting under U.S. Coast Guard authority. Couvillion Group LLC had derivative sovereign immunity to Taylor Energy Co. LLC's claims of trespass and "unauthorized activities" at the former site of a Taylor oil platform, because the actions Couvillion took were under the direction of the Coast Guard acting within its statutory authority, a three-judge panel ruled in a published decision Wednesday. "Given the specific expectations and due dates outlined...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS