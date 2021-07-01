Retailers, Pharmacies Freed From Zantac Personal Injury MDL

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 10:52 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday cut loose retailers and pharmacies from multidistrict litigation over the heartburn medication Zantac, ruling that consumers' claims that the companies' negligence played a part in a carcinogen forming in the drug were implausibly claimed. U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg granted a motion to dismiss from Albertsons Cos. Inc., Walgreen Co., CVS Pharmacy Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., The Kroger Co. and Amazon.com Inc. and a slew of other companies, freeing them from claims stemming from the cancer-causing chemical nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA, that formed in Zantac and its generic equivalent ranitidine. Those retailers and pharmacies had contended that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS