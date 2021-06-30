4 Fast Facts About SEC's Next Enforcement Boss

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 10:43 PM EDT) -- Following the head-turning resignation of Chairman Gary Gensler's first pick to lead the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's enforcement division two months ago, a longtime public servant is set to soon take over as Wall Street's top civil enforcer. The agency said Tuesday that Gurbir S. Grewal, New Jersey's attorney general since 2018 and a former federal and state prosecutor, will officially become the SEC's enforcement director on July 26. Gensler had initially given the job to former Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP partner Alex Oh, a hiring that immediately faced backlash from progressive groups over Oh's long career...

