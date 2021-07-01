Five Guys Faces Class Claims Over Biweekly Wage Payment

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Five Guys has been hit with a proposed class action in New York federal court claiming the popular nationwide burger chain has failed to pay its manual workers in the Empire State on a weekly basis, in violation of state labor law. Former employee Paul DeMaria's Wednesday complaint says the New York Labor Law requires companies to pay their manual workers weekly unless the state Department of Labor commissioner gives them the go-ahead to pay on a biweekly basis. But Five Guys Enterprises LLC hasn't received that authorization and yet pays its manual workers every other week, according to DeMaria....

