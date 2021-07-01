Calif. Justices Won't Review Uber's PAGA Arbitration Question

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court refused to weigh in on whether companies can force workers to arbitrate claims they bring on behalf of the Golden State through a special law, disagreeing with Uber's argument that the high court needed to resolve a conflict among lower courts. The justices on Wednesday denied a petition by Uber Technologies Inc. to review a California appeals court's decision to uphold a trial court ruling against forcing Jonathon Gregg to arbitrate worker misclassification claims he brought under the state's Private Attorneys General Act. The justices didn't provide a reason for the denial. Uber had filed its petition...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS