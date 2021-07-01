Real Estate Rumors: Crow Holdings, 601W, McGuire

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- An entity affiliated with Dallas-based investment firm Crow Holdings has purchased an apartment complex in Delray Beach, Florida, for $111.75 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Thursday. The deal is for the Alta Congress apartment complex, which has 369 apartments and is located at 250 Congress Park Drive, and the seller is an entity managed by Connecticut-based TPI REIT, according to the report. New York developer 601W Cos. has landed $245 million in financing for a Pittsburgh office tower, Commercial Observer reported Thursday. The loan from a group of lenders that includes Morgan Stanley is for the U.S. Steel Tower,...

