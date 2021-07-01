Tribe Says Calif. Renegotiates Gaming Compacts In Bad Faith

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 6:44 PM EDT) -- California's governor faces yet another federal lawsuit over alleged bad-faith negotiations that tribes say have left them stuck in a yearslong deadlock with the state over gaming compact renewals. According to a complaint filed Wednesday by the Pauma Band of Mission Indians, California state officials have refused to budge on terms that the tribe says amount to illegal taxation, misapplication of "rigorous and often conflicting" state labor laws, as well as the legislature's intrusion into the negotiations. The Pauma Band of Mission Indians has been trying to renegotiate its gaming compact since 2014, and is one of "twelve other Indian tribes...

