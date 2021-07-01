Top EU Court Urged To Nix Decision In $356M Arbitration Fight

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A legal adviser for Europe's highest court has recommended reviving the European Commission's ruling barring Romania from paying a $356 million arbitral award to two Swedish food industry investors for being illegal state aid, saying a lower court was looking at the wrong time period. Advocate General Maciej Szpunar of the European Court of Justice concluded on Thursday that the EU General Court had wrongly held that the award could not be considered illegal state aid since Romania had not yet acceded to the EU when it revoked the economic incentives that had been at issue in the arbitration. The lower...

