Spain Backs Russia, Urges Keeping $50M Yukos Suit Paused

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The Spanish government urged the D.C. Circuit to keep former Yukos Oil Co. shareholders' $50 million award confirmation suit against Russia paused, citing its own parallel paused and impending suits that also have ongoing annulment proceedings outside the United States. Russia and Yukos shareholders are fighting over a Permanent Court of Arbitration finding that, starting in 2003, Russia illegally tried to sabotage Yukos, formerly the country's largest oil company, to destroy it and transfer the company's assets to its state-owned oil company Rosneft. Meanwhile, Spain is battling a spate of award confirmation suits following its decision to backtrack on renewable energy...

