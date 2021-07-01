Texas Panel OKs $2.5M Sex Exploitation Award Against Imam

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court has affirmed a trial court's $2.5 million final judgment in favor of a Jane Doe congregant who alleged a clergyman at the Islamic Center of Irving sexually exploited her after she went to him for counseling. A three-justice panel of the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas on Wednesday rejected Imam Zia Ul-Haq Sheikh's arguments that there wasn't enough evidence to support the judgment against him. Specifically, Sheikh argued the trial court judge who conducted the bench trial wrongly found that he qualified as a "mental health services provider" and that Doe was considered his "patient."...

