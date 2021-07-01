Kroger Inks $5M Deal With Customers Over Accellion Hack

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Kroger customers on Wednesday asked a California federal court for preliminary approval of a $5 million settlement, which will end their privacy suit against the grocer over a breach of Accellion's database that resulted in the theft of confidential Kroger data. The deal would end claims against Kroger in a complaint filed in Northern California, a group of consolidated Ohio claims and one in Indiana. Some of the suits also included Accellion as a defendant, but the proposed settlement does not end any claims against the cloud-based file transfer giant. The proposed settlement seeks to certify a nationwide...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS