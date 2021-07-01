Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kroger Inks $5M Deal With Customers Over Accellion Hack

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Kroger customers on Wednesday asked a California federal court for preliminary approval of a $5 million settlement, which will end their privacy suit against the grocer over a breach of Accellion's database that resulted in the theft of confidential Kroger data.

The deal would end claims against Kroger in a complaint filed in Northern California, a group of consolidated Ohio claims and one in Indiana. Some of the suits also included Accellion as a defendant, but the proposed settlement does not end any claims against the cloud-based file transfer giant.

The proposed settlement seeks to certify a nationwide...

