EEOC Wraps Up Data-Sharing Battle After Policy Shift

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has come to an agreement with six states and certain state human rights departments over the agency's Trump-era restrictions to its pay and demographic data sharing policies, two months after the EEOC's new chair officially nixed the policies. Wednesday's settlement agreement in California federal court wrapped up a suit the state of California first filed in October alongside Maryland and Minnesota, which had taken the EEOC under then-Chair Janet Dhillon to task for scaling back its state and local counterparts' access to payroll data. The agency reversed course in April, returning the agency to its...

