Military Co. To Pay $4.3M To End Kickback Allegations

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Armed Forces Services Corp. has agreed to pay more than $4.3 million to end allegations that its former executives accepted kickbacks derived from funds that were pulled in by jacking up the stated cost of services for Wounded Warrior programs, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. From 2010 to 2015, a former executive at AFSC, which does business as Magellan Federal, asked one of its subcontractors to mark up its invoices to the company, the DOJ alleges. The subcontractor primarily supports various Wounded Warrior programs, the DOJ said. "The United States further alleged that the former AFSC executive directed the...

