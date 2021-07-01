9th Circ. Won't Examine FAA Rule On Plane Crew Drug Testing

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday declined to review Federal Aviation Administration regulations requiring air carriers to test each employee for drug and alcohol misuse if performing safety-sensitive functions, ruling that the regulations are indeed constitutional. Regency Air LLC had asked the appellate court to take a look at the rules after the California-based private charter company was hit with steep fines for failing to follow it. But the three-judge panel held that the FAA administrator was correct to affirm an administrative law judge's finding that the company violated the regulations and was subject to increased fines. Notably, the panel said it...

