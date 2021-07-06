What Biden's Tax Proposals May Mean For Int'l Private Clients

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- On May 28, the U.S. Department of the Treasury released its general explanation of the Biden administration's U.S. revenue proposals. Commonly referred to as the Green Book, it explains the new U.S. tax proposals set forth under the Biden administration and provides a greater level of detail than anything else made public thus far. This article highlights some key aspects of the Green Book that could affect international private clients. Tax Rate Increases President Joe Biden has an ambitious plan centered on improving U.S. infrastructure, and it is no secret that a significant amount of revenue will need to be raised to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS