Federal Cannabis Descheduling Bill Needs More Clarity

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The third version of the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement, or MORE, Act was introduced on May 28. Most importantly, this is a descheduling bill, and descheduling is the only way in which we comprehensively address the social justice inequities that exist and the federal-state conflict that persists in the cannabis industry. Although potentially a boost to the nation's growing cannabis industry, the draft bill contains numerous gaps that are problematic from a business perspective. These include a lack of clarity as to a regulatory framework that encompasses both state and federal authority, a failure to lay out a specific role...

