Jackson Walker Adds Ex-Michael Best IP Litigator In Texas

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 12:50 PM EDT) -- Jackson Walker LLP has added an intellectual property litigator who previously served as managing partner in a Texas Michael Best & Friedrich LLP office as a partner in its own Austin, Texas office, the firm has announced. Arthur Gollwitzer will work as part of Jackson Walker's IP practice, focusing his work on litigation involving patents, copyrights, trademarks and trade secrets, according to the firm's June 30 announcement. Gollwitzer also has experience with criminal litigation and investigations, regularly assisting clients with government regulations, internal investigations, corporate compliance and False Claims Act suits, according to Jackson Walker. "I look forward to joining Jackson...

