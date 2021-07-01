Atty Says Claims Of Botched Med Mal Suit Are 'Speculation'

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A former medical malpractice plaintiff's claims that her attorney, Anthony Pope, could have secured a larger verdict in a trial that was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic amount to speculation, given that the matter was settled, Pope's lawyer told a New Jersey state court on Thursday. During an oral dismissal motion held remotely, Maxwell L. Billek of Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP slammed Barbara Bok's contention that she was pressured into settling her $3 million medical malpractice lawsuit, which accused a Hackensack University Medical Center doctor of botching her tonsillectomy, for $600,000. The case was settled midtrial, after the...

