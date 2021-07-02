Robinhood Fine A Harbinger Of Looming Regulatory Clashes

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Robinhood Financial's newly laid plans for an initial public offering signal that the record-setting fine it just agreed to pay a top Wall Street cop is probably far from its final high-profile confrontation with regulators. The online brokerage's registration statement highlighted the $57 million fine from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority in its disclosure of the various regulation- and litigation-related risks that the relatively young company, whose popular trading app has made it a name brand among retail traders, faces as it continues on a hotly watched path to going public. No stranger to controversy, Robinhood has reached notable settlements with...

