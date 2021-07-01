Gibson Dunn Blasts NYC's Bid To Cap Food Delivery App Fees

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has taken up Grubhub Inc.'s fight against the New York City Council's proposed legislation to permanently cap third-party restaurant delivery app fees at 20%, arguing in a recent analysis that courts would strike down such unprecedented caps as unconstitutional. The legislative amendment that looks to convert the city's temporary limit on commissions that food-delivery apps could charge restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic into a permanent cap would unlawfully shift revenues from one class of business to another, invalidate lawful contracts between private businesses and illegally favor local businesses over out-of-state businesses, Gibson Dunn said in its...

