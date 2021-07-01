Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Govt. Fights Injunction For Tribe's Wind Energy Project

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs on Thursday defended its environmental review of a wind farm on a California Native American reservation, arguing that environmentalists largely ignored critical elements of the analysis in saying it was inadequate.

The government agency urged a California federal court to dismiss a motion for preliminary injunction against the wind farm project approvals filed by Backcountry Against Dumps and others, who they said had not managed any of the elements necessary for that kind of "extraordinary" relief.

The government said that, not only had the plaintiffs waited nearly a year before requesting that relief, they were...

