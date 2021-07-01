Robinhood's Top Atty Earned $30M In 2020, IPO Docs Show

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Robinhood's chief legal officer, who is a former WilmerHale partner and former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission commissioner, earned a $30.1 million pay package last year, according to initial public offering documents that were unveiled Thursday, a day after Robinhood agreed to pay $70 million to end federal regulator's claims over its alleged systemic failures. Daniel Gallagher Jr.'s compensation came to light in Robinhood Market Inc.'s registration statement filed with the SEC, which outlines the details of the trading app's highly anticipated IPO and sets a preliminary funding target of $100 million. Gallagher's total 2020 pay package consisted of more than $24.6...

