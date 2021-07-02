Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurers Sue Gov't For $14.3M Over Failed Navy Inspection

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Five insurance companies have brought the federal government to California federal court, asking the Department of the Navy to pay back $14.3 million over a collapsed dry dock in San Diego and saying the Navy's allegedly negligent inspection caused the accident.

In a complaint filed on Thursday, Allianz Global Risks US Insurance Co., Arch Insurance Co., Endurance American Specialty Insurance Co., Tokio Marine America Insurance Co. and XL Insurance America Inc. said the Navy's careless evaluation of a dry dock resulted in their policyholders' property damage.

The insurers say they are the subrogees of their property policyholders General Dynamics Corp. and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!