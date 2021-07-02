Insurers Sue Gov't For $14.3M Over Failed Navy Inspection

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Five insurance companies have brought the federal government to California federal court, asking the Department of the Navy to pay back $14.3 million over a collapsed dry dock in San Diego and saying the Navy's allegedly negligent inspection caused the accident. In a complaint filed on Thursday, Allianz Global Risks US Insurance Co., Arch Insurance Co., Endurance American Specialty Insurance Co., Tokio Marine America Insurance Co. and XL Insurance America Inc. said the Navy's careless evaluation of a dry dock resulted in their policyholders' property damage. The insurers say they are the subrogees of their property policyholders General Dynamics Corp. and...

