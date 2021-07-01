NFL Fines DC Team $10M After Wilkinson Harassment Review

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The NFL on Thursday fined the Washington Football Team $10 million over allegations that its front office enabled a hostile workplace culture that included bullying and sexual harassment of female employees, following an investigation by prominent sports attorney Beth Wilkinson and her firm Wilkinson Stekloff LLP. Team owner Dan Snyder accepted responsibility for the workplace culture, and agreed to step away from day-to-day operations of the team as his wife Tanya Snyder assumes those duties as co-CEO. Snyder, who will continue to own the team, will focus on developing a stadium and other matters, the NFL said. According to the NFL, commissioner Roger...

