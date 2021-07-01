DOJ Pulls Out Of Antitrust Deal With Realtor Association

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that it has withdrawn from a settlement inked last year with the National Association of Realtors over trade group rules and policies the antitrust division says hurt competition, and it promised a deeper probe of the group. The DOJ said in a statement that it filed a notice of withdrawal in D.C. federal court for a settlement the agency reached with NAR in November, when the association agreed to make several changes to rules that were allegedly impeding competition among residential real estate brokers across the country. Acting Assistant Attorney General Richard A. Powers, head...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS