How High Court Clarified Off-Campus Student Speech Rights

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 5:55 PM EDT) -- More than 50 years ago in Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District, the U.S. Supreme Court held in 1969 that students retain their First Amendment rights while on school grounds. The court, however, clarified that students' First Amendment rights are not as sweeping as those of a regular citizen and that schools may regulate student speech that would "materially and substantially interfere with the requirements of appropriate discipline in the operation of the school."[1] Since the landmark decision in Tinker, the Supreme Court has carved out three additional exceptions to students' First Amendment rights. First, in the 1986 Supreme...

