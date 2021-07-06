How Cos. Should Respond To Gov't Requests For PFAS Info

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- In recent years, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or, as they are more commonly known, PFAS, have been the subject of high-profile litigation and heightened scrutiny by federal and state governments, as concerns rise about the risks they present to human health and the environment. This trend is of significant interest to the specialty chemical industry, as well as to manufacturers, importers and end users of various chemical products and treated equipment and parts, because PFAS include a vast array of synthetic chemicals — over 7,000, according to some sources — that may be unknowingly present in a company's products or operations....

