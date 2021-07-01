FinCEN Anti-Money Laundering Notice Falls Flat With Experts

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- One day after the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network announced the "milestone" release of a first-of-its-kind set of anti-money laundering priorities, industry attorneys on Thursday lamented how little guidance the document actually provides to financial institutions, calling it unhelpful and disappointing. FinCEN, the financial crimes bureau of the U.S. Treasury Department, rolled out the priorities as required under the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020, or AML Act, on Wednesday, outlining long-standing threats like corruption as well as the growing concerns of cybercrime. The priorities are intended to help financial institutions "prioritize the use of their compliance resources," FinCEN said in Wednesday's announcement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS