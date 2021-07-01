Robinhood Settles Suit Over 20-Year-Old Trader's Suicide

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Online trading platform Robinhood has settled claims that its aggressive recruiting tactics and misleading communication caused a 20-year-old college student to take big risks and think he lost big, ultimately resulting in his suicide, the company disclosed in its IPO filing Thursday. The February lawsuit brought by the family of Alex Kearns has been dismissed after the parties reached a settlement, Robinhood said in its publicly filed plans for an initial public offering. While the parties work out a written agreement, they have asked the Santa Clara County Superior Court to retain jurisdiction over the wrongful death suit to enforce the...

