5th Circ. Revives Honduran's Asylum Bid Over Threats

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has sent an appeal by a Honduran asylum-seeker back to the Board of Immigration Appeals, saying the BIA needs to get the immigration judge in the case to clarify an "ambiguous" statement that the man is "likely" to be killed by cops in an order denying asylum. In a four-page opinion filed Thursday, the panel gave another chance to Juan Carlos Guity Casildo, a Honduran citizen who came to the U.S. without documentation in 2017 and sought to stay in the country under the Convention Against Torture by testifying that corrupt police would try to kill him or...

