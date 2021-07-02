Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Beijing Tourism Co. Can't Enforce $1.4M Award Yet

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge has denied for now a Chinese tourism company's request that she enforce a $1.4 million arbitral award in the company's favor against a now-dissolved hot air balloon maker.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Marianne B. Bowler on Thursday denied Jiajing (Beijing) Tourism Co.'s bid for a separate entry of judgment under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 54(b) to confirm the final $1.4 million foreign arbitration award rendered in Beijing, which the company is seeking in its four-count suit against AeroBalloon USA Inc.

The suit's first count is a claim for confirmation of the award under the Federal Arbitration Act,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!