Beijing Tourism Co. Can't Enforce $1.4M Award Yet

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge has denied for now a Chinese tourism company's request that she enforce a $1.4 million arbitral award in the company's favor against a now-dissolved hot air balloon maker. U.S. Magistrate Judge Marianne B. Bowler on Thursday denied Jiajing (Beijing) Tourism Co.'s bid for a separate entry of judgment under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 54(b) to confirm the final $1.4 million foreign arbitration award rendered in Beijing, which the company is seeking in its four-count suit against AeroBalloon USA Inc. The suit's first count is a claim for confirmation of the award under the Federal Arbitration Act,...

