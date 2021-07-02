Real Estate Rumors: CubeSmart, Greenpoint, Trez Capital

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- CubeSmart has picked up a Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, self-storage property for $23 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The deal is for 10400 Riverside Drive, a 98,550-square-foot facility, and the seller is an entity managed by investor Gary Cardamone, according to the report. Greenpoint Landing Associates has scored $170 million in financing for a Brooklyn affordable housing project, Commercial Observer reported Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The loan from New York City Housing Preservation and Development, New York City Housing Development Corp. and Wells Fargo is for 35 Commercial St., where Greenpoint is building 373...

