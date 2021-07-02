DC Circ. Flushes Trump EPA's High-Ethanol Fuel Rule

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday curbed a Trump administration policy to allow year-round use of gasoline made with 15% ethanol, saying the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency didn't have the Clean Air Act authority to make the move. Echoing skepticism of the policy raised during oral arguments in April, a panel of D.C. Circuit judges said the clear language of the CAA limits the amount of ethanol allowed in gasoline year-round to 10% ethanol, or E10 gasoline. Gasoline with 15% ethanol, or E15, was previously banned for sale during the summer over concerns it contributes to smog. The EPA's 2019 rule extending...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS