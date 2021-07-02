Kathy Griffin Beats Calif. Neighbors' Backyard Spying Suit

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Kathy Griffin and her husband, Randy Bick Jr., did not invade their neighbors' right to privacy when they installed Google Nest security cameras around their Los Angeles-area home, a California appeals court has ruled, rejecting the neighbors' claims that they were being surveilled by the comedian. A three-judge California Court of Appeals panel affirmed Thursday a Los Angeles trial court's decision dismissing Sandra and Jeffrey Mezger's lawsuit, finding there was no evidence that Griffin and Bick's concerns about security were a pretext for surveilling the Mezgers or listening to their private conversations. "Defendants provided evidence they had legitimate safety concerns because...

