Hedge Funder Charged With $3.6M Front-Running Scheme

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A Polar Asset Management Partners trader on Friday was charged with insider trading, over an alleged $3.6 million front-running scheme that utilized secret trading information lifted from the hedge fund management company to enrich himself. Sean Wygovsky, 40, of Toronto, is facing securities fraud and wire fraud charges in New York. Prosecutors say from around January 2015 through April 2021, Wygovsky accessed nonpublic information about Polar Asset Management's planned trades and secretly traded ahead of hundreds of the firm's large transactions, sometimes using relatives' accounts to front-run ahead of his employer. Wygovsky was able to reliably profit from his allegedly illicit...

