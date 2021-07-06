Georgia's Biggest Appellate Rulings Of 2021 So Far

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 12:14 PM EDT) -- Georgia appeals courts have upended decades of precedent on how attorneys can appeal trial rulings, freed employers and landowners from liability in high-dollar personal injury cases and refused to narrow the window for high ranking corporate executives to be deposed, in their most significant rulings of the year to date. Among the courts' highest-profile decisions so far in 2021, the Supreme Court of Georgia in May ended a 40-year-old practice that allowed trial attorneys to sit on their hands during closing arguments and raise fresh objections on appeal if a verdict didn't go their way. Georgia's justices also held that employers...

