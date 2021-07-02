Insurer Says No Duty Owed To Trump Tower In Pollution Row

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Continental Casualty Co. says it has no duty to defend Trump Tower in Chicago against claims it violated state law by discharging heated wastewater into the Chicago River after its permits expired because the discharges were intentional. The insurance company said that several provisions of the policy taken out by the owners of Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago preclude that coverage. The company argued that, among other things, the underlying suit didn't allege the kinds of bodily injury or property damage covered in the Trump policy, and said that the ongoing discharges are excluded from coverage because they are...

