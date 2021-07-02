Ill. Atty Says Chase's Trust Withdrawals Violate Conduct Rules

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A Chicago commercial litigation attorney has hit JPMorgan Chase Bank with a proposed class action seeking to represent a class of lawyers in state court, claiming the bank's practice of withdrawing funds from attorney trust accounts to cover debts on other accounts violates professional rules of conduct. In a 17-page complaint filed on June 30, attorney Michael E. Rediger accuses the national bank of wrongfully converting funds held in his interest on lawyer trust account, or IOLTA, which collects interest that's earned on clients' funds so that it can go to nonprofits. Rediger claims that the bank illegally converted IOLTA funds...

