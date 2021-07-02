WDTX Now Has 25% Of All US Patent Cases

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The Western District of Texas made headlines earlier this year when statistics showed that nearly 20% of all 2020 patent cases were filed there. According to a report Friday, the district has gotten an even bigger share of patent cases filed so far in 2021: 25%. Unified Patents' report on patent disputes in the first half of the year found that of the 1,942 patent cases filed in America over the past six months, 489 have been lodged in the Texas district, where they are nearly all assigned to Judge Alan Albright, a former Bracewell LLP patent litigator. The District of...

