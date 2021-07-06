Wyndham Parents Lack Standing In Timeshare Suit, Firms Say

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 2:45 PM EDT) -- The Montgomery Law Firm LLC and others have asked a Florida federal judge to toss claims from two parent corporations in a breach of contract suit brought by timeshare giant Wyndham, saying the entities were not directly damaged by timeshare owners exiting their agreements. In a motion for summary judgment on June 30, the firms and attorneys argued parent corporations Wyndham Vacation Ownership Inc. and Shell Vacations LLC lack standing in making claims alongside Wyndham subsidiaries as the two entities were not directly damaged by the alleged breach of contract. "Where a subsidiary corporation enters a contract and incurs damages when...

