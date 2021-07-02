Court OKs Distribution Of $24M Eagle Ford Royalty Payout

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal court on Friday approved the distribution of a $24.4 million cash settlement reached between a Repsol SA unit and thousands of royalty owners that accused a company that Repsol acquired of shorting them on payments. The funds stem from a $24.4 million cash commitment Repsol Oil and Gas USA LLC made to end Eagle Ford Shale royalty owners' class action alleging that Talisman Energy Inc., which was acquired by Spanish oil giant Repsol SA in 2015, underpaid them. The company also agreed to give up any claim to recover over $12 million in past overpayments made by Talisman to...

