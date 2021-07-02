Broadcom Settles FTC Monopolization Charges

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Broadcom has reached an agreement with the Federal Trade Commission to settle charges that it monopolized markets for semiconductor chips used in broadband modems and set-top cable boxes, similar to a deal the chipmaker struck with European enforcers last year. The FTC said in a statement Friday that the agency filed an administrative complaint alongside a consent order resolving the commission's concerns about Broadcom's use of exclusive contracts with device manufacturers and television and internet service providers. Broadcom agreed to make a number of changes over similar allegations from the European Commission in October. Acting director of the FTC's Bureau of...

