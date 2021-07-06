Jeep Troubles Blamed On Nonexistent Defect, Chrysler Says

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Chrysler has asked for a win in a proposed class action accusing the auto giant of selling Jeep vehicles with a faulty automatic transmission system, saying the named plaintiff is experiencing the effects of poor maintenance of his nine-year-old vehicle rather than a design flaw on Chrysler's part. Chrysler's summary judgment motion, filed Friday in California federal court, says a senior engineer at the company confirmed that any issues named plaintiff Steve Zuehlsdorf experienced with his vehicle, which include two occurrences of an overheated transmission and various issues with braking and accelerating, could "indirectly result from a variety of reasons" related...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS