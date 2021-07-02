Top 3 Groups Lobbying The FCC

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Policy requests at the Federal Communications Commission remained in the summer doldrums during the month of June as fewer lobbyists than usual offered input on matters before the agency. Among the discussions that were held, some of the leading topics focused on how broadband infrastructure subsidies should be spent and how to improve the Emergency Broadband Benefit rollout. According to four weeks of records, lobbyists submitted 153 ex parte filings — continuing the downward trend from about 180 the month before. Ex parte filings are disclosures that parties advocating at the commission must file to detail conversations and meetings with commissioners and...

