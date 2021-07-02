Brand Battles: Zynga Aims To Beat New 'With Friends' Game

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, "Words with Friends" maker Zynga has a few words about South Korean internet giant Kakao's application for a "Golf Party With Friends" mobile game — plus four other new cases you need to know. New 'With Friends' Game Spells Trouble For Zynga Zynga Inc. went to the board on June 30 to block Kakao Corp. from registering "Golf Party with Friends" as a trademark for the South Korean company's mobile game released last year. Citing its "Words with Friends" game, Zynga said that Kakao's application — filed...

