Ever Given To Be Freed From Suez Canal After Settlement

Law360, London (July 5, 2021, 11:51 AM BST) -- A container ship held by Egyptian authorities for three months in a legal dispute over damages after becoming lodged in the Suez Canal will soon be freed after a settlement was finalized, the vessel's British insurer has said. The container ship's British insurer has said it has reached a "formal solution" with the Suez Canal Authority for the giant vessel to be released. (AP Photo/Mohamed Elshahed) The UK P&I Club, which insures the mega-vessel Ever Given, said on Sunday that it has reached a "formal solution" with the Suez Canal Authority and that preparations are being made for the ship to...

