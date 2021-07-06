Real Estate Rumors: U-Haul, CodeGreen, Pebb Enterprises

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- U-Haul is seeking to build a self-storage property in Pompano Beach, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The company is seeking permission to build 91,544 square feet of self-storage space on Southwest 12th Avenue, and the proposed project would include a total of 775 storage units, according to the report. Consulting company CodeGreen Solutions and parent company Rizzo Group have inked a deal to lease 11,835 square feet of space on Broadway in New York, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. The deal is for space at 1350 Broadway, which is owned by Empire State Realty Trust, and the...

