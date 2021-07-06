NJ Makes Changes To Corp. Tax Break Programs

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey bill signed by Gov. Phil Murphy makes various changes to the state's corporate tax break programs, including relaxing worker-location standards and expanding some programs. Murphy, a Democrat, signed A.B. 5939 into law Friday, which was sponsored by Assembly Member Eliana Pintor Marin, D-Newark. The law, which some lawmakers characterized as a "cleanup" bill, makes numerous changes and corrections to the state's business economic development programs passed in January — the roughly $14 billion New Jersey Economic Recovery Act of 2020. Alexandra Altman, a spokeswoman for Murphy, told Law360 via email Tuesday that the legislation is part of Murphy's...

